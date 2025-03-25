Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 18,032 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 38.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,716,968,000 after buying an additional 20,700,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582,418 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,356,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,213,000 after acquiring an additional 429,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,093,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,878,000 after purchasing an additional 80,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 135.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About EQT

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

