American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,948 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $92,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after buying an additional 30,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,565.76. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

