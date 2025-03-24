Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is United Services Automobile Association’s 2nd Largest Position

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,758,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $520.26 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $543.36 and a 200 day moving average of $539.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

