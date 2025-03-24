Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $72.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRNX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $86,013.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,368.60. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $244,940.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,192.20. This represents a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $1,119,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

