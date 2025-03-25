Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.4439 per share by the bank on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a 303.6% increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has raised its dividend by an average of 100.2% per year over the last three years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 2.3 %

BBVA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. 1,471,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

