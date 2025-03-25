JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (NASDAQ:MCDS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (NASDAQ:MCDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a 1.9% increase from JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $53.95. 1,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and a PE ratio of 20.55.

About JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF

The JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (MCDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap index. The fund actively selects components using a fundamental based approach, picking US midcaps. MCDS was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

