JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (NASDAQ:MCDS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (NASDAQ:MCDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a 1.9% increase from JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $53.95. 1,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and a PE ratio of 20.55.
About JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF
