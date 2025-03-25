Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Trading Down 13.5% – Should You Sell?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 238.70 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 241.97 ($3.13). Approximately 1,843,341,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,725% from the average daily volume of 65,247,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.70 ($3.61).
Kingfisher Trading Down 13.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 271.04. The firm has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Analysts predict that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kingfisher Increases Dividend
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.
