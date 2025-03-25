The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFC) Announces Dividend of $0.14

The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1371 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:TBFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705. The stock has a market cap of $302.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $27.39.
About Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF
