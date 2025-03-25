The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFC) Announces Dividend of $0.14

The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1371 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705. The stock has a market cap of $302.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

About Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF

The Brinsmere Fund Conservative ETF (TBFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to the global equity and bond markets. It uses two proprietary investment strategies to create a conservative portfolio.

