EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $53.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:EPR opened at $51.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.72. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This trade represents a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $302,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,129,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

