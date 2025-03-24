Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Barrington Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $44.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,367.48. This trade represents a 19.73 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Concentrix by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Concentrix by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Concentrix by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

