Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $76.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

