What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for ENLV FY2025 Earnings?

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 84,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

