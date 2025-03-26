DA Davidson Comments on AutoZone’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $36.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $36.84. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,192.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,683.36.

AZO stock opened at $3,675.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,450.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,267.24. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,728.97 and a 52-week high of $3,704.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 21.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $712,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total value of $482,810.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,682.24. This trade represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,721 shares of company stock valued at $17,009,311 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

