Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Cut by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.16 and its 200-day moving average is $195.06.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

