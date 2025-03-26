31,952 Shares in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP) Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.10% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSTP opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.