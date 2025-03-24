Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $69,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Argentarii LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VUG stock opened at $380.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $376.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

