Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.5 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $165.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.67 and a 52 week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Truist Financial began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.