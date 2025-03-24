LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Holdings Reduced by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular comprises 2.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 180.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.6% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,915.68. This represents a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT opened at $83.49 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.52.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

