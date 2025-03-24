Perkins Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 1,286.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,366.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 406,976 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 52,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,431 shares of company stock valued at $80,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cryoport

Cryoport Trading Down 1.4 %

CYRX stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Cryoport

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.