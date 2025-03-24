ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores makes up about 1.5% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores
In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $404.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.45. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.45 and a 12-month high of $445.17.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
