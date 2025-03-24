Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Reduced by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 60,235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dover by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

Dover Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $179.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $168.20 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 10.59%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

