Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,526 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $58,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $630,000. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 33.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after buying an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON opened at $560.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.52 and a 12-month high of $715.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $591.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 144.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

