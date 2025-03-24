Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $927,000 Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AtriCure by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after buying an additional 63,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,326,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in AtriCure by 14.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 664,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after buying an additional 84,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 119,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AtriCure from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In other AtriCure news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,603.36. The trade was a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $33.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

