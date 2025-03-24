Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,010,721,000 after buying an additional 781,162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,389,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,795 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,211,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,248,000 after purchasing an additional 484,561 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,095,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,201,000 after buying an additional 1,647,374 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $104.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.73. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

