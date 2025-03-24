Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Takes $476,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,851 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,297,000 after purchasing an additional 57,922 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 995,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,089,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $204.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.07. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $229.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

