Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,889 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $322.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.92 and its 200 day moving average is $337.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.