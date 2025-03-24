Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Twin City Private Wealth LLC

Twin City Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 445,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109,134 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,777,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $201.46 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $294.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.89 and a 200 day moving average of $210.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

