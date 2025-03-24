39,248 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NU by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after buying an additional 40,560,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after buying an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after buying an additional 14,875,891 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NU by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,111,000 after buying an additional 11,613,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NU by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,008,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,850,000 after buying an additional 8,806,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

NU stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

