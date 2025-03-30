Short Interest in MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Grows By 100.0%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

MTR Stock Performance

MTR stock remained flat at $11.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 396. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. MTR has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Get MTR alerts:

About MTR

(Get Free Report)

Read More

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.