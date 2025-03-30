Short Interest in MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Grows By 100.0%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
MTR Stock Performance
MTR stock remained flat at $11.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 396. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. MTR has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $11.97.
About MTR
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MTR
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a support level?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.