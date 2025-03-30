Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Update

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the February 28th total of 40,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 2.9 %

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

BHB stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. 27,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,254. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $454.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.