Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,128 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $61,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Papa Johns International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Papa Johns International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $68.66. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.02%.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Northcoast Research raised Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PZZA

Papa Johns International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.