American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,148,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,480,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.