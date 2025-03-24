Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 648,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $67,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth $3,707,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FirstCash by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 39,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,169,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS stock opened at $116.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

