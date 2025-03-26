Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.81 ($0.02). Approximately 687,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,479,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.86 ($0.02).
Emmerson Trading Down 2.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.96.
About Emmerson
Our Khemisset Potash Project is ideally located to benefit from the expected high growth in demand for NPK fertilisers on the African Continent and is close to a number of potential export ports giving it access to the European, Brazilian and US markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emmerson
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.