Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAHC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. 178,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,985. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $871.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.