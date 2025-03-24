StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Price Performance
Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.
Recon Technology Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Recon Technology
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.