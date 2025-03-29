Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Trading Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.65 and last traded at $62.38. 803,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,268,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Aptiv Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

