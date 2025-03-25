Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $570,000 Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

