Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,658,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 490,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 21.82. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.
Electrum Discovery Company Profile
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
