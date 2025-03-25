American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,443,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $78,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

