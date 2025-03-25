Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.67 ($0.03), with a volume of 13733225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
Predator Oil & Gas Stock Down 7.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.47. The firm has a market cap of £17.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.02.
Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile
Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.
