Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $663,000 Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 555.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

