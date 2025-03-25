Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Has $215,000 Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

