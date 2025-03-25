Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,982 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $24,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 386.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 357.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,644,000 after buying an additional 1,618,211 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 284.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.