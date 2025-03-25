KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $7.03 Million Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

