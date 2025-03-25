Xponance Inc. Increases Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,132,000 after buying an additional 4,111,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 227,629 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,830,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,905,000 after purchasing an additional 79,762 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAG. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

