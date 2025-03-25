Haverford Trust Co Sells 303 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Adobe Stock Up 1.9 %

ADBE stock opened at $394.47 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $374.50 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

