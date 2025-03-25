Sei Investments Co. Buys 99,241 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,241 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $46,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Freshpet by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Freshpet Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FRPT opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $164.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

