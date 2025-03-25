HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

