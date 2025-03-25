One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 339.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

OLP opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $572.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.38. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $30.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

Separately, StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

